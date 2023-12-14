COP28 Outcome: Cautious Optimism in Edmonton as World Moves Away from Fossil Fuels

Groups in Edmonton are expressing cautious optimism about the agreement, while the province is expressing some disappointment. For the first time at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, nearly 200 countries agreed that it was time to take a step away from fossil fuels. "I think it can serve as a little bit of a wake-up call for Alberta.

There's words and then there's action, but it feels that there will be more action from this, possibly," said Edmonton Youth for Climate member Andrew Hardy. The two-week conference ended with a first-of-its-kind agreement, saying the world needs to move away from oil, gas and coal. "This really signals to the Albertan government that the world is moving away from fossil fuels.





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COP28 Climate Talks Must Urgently Accelerate DecarbonizationOpinion: At the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Dubai, the Canadian government has both the responsibility and the credibility to lay out the costs of climate inaction, writes Joseph Ingram. cdnpoli (subs)

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Countries Look to Nuclear Energy Options Ahead of COP28 MeetingSweden and Sri Lanka are among the countries considering nuclear energy as an option ahead of the COP28 meeting. The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will take place in Dubai, UAE.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Governments at COP28 Make New Promises for Climate ActionGovernments at COP28 are making new promises for climate action, including a goal to triple renewable energy capacity and initiatives on methane and coal power. These voluntary side deals have proliferated in recent years, even as global temperatures and greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Money Pledges and Saudi Arabia's Absence Take Center Stage at COP28Money pledges grabbed the spotlight again at COP28 in Dubai as delegates focused on the gap in climate finance. The UAE pledged $270 billion in green finance by 2030, while Saudi Arabia did not attend the summit.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Evander Kane's Hat Trick Leads Edmonton Oilers to VictoryEdmonton Oilers celebrate their win and an Evander Kane hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in Edmonton. The Oilers won 4-3 on Nov. 15, 2023.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers Struggle with Disastrous Goaltending and DefendingThe Edmonton Oilers are facing major challenges with their goaltending and defending, resulting in a poor record and goal differential. Despite having star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the team is struggling to improve. With a quarter of the season already gone, the Oilers are in danger of missing the playoffs.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »