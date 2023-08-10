COP28 Climate Talks Must Urgently Accelerate Decarbonization

With 2023 now measured as having the hottest average global temperature on record, the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks later this month must aggressively lay out accelerated targets for reducing global warming. To do so will require mitigating both the flow of additional greenhouse gases (GHGs) into our atmosphere, as well as, through carbon capture, the reduction of the existing GHG stock.

This will necessitate quickly shifting both public and private investment away from coal, oil, and gas, and towards renewable sources. For democratically elected governments to do so, however, will require convincing their voting publics that failure to act will impose dramatic financial costs on all households. COP 28, running Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, must therefore urge governments—particularly big emitters—to accelerate decarbonization. Because of its wealth and technical prowess, not to mention being among the highest level of per capita emissions on the planet, Canada should be leading this effor

