Cooperation of FTX's Chief Software Engineer Key in Charging Founder

U.S. prosecutors credit the cooperation of FTX's chief software engineer in charging the founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, after the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse. The engineer's assistance was crucial in understanding how Bankman-Fried stole $8 billion in customer funds.

Without it, the investigation would have taken much longer.

Dethroned crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried to be sentenced for defrauding FTX investorsFormer crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried faces the potential of decades in prison when he is sentenced Thursday for his role in the 2022 collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for trading digital currency.

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced To 25 Years Over Cryptocurrency Scam

