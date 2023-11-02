Convicted murderer William Sandeson denied bail pending appeal

Last February, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury found the former medical student guilty of second-degree murder in the Aug. 15, 2015, shooting of Taylor Samson during a drug deal at Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in Halifax.

Sandeson, 31, did not give evidence at his first trial but chose to testify at his second trial. He admitted he shot and killed Samson but insisted it was in self-defence.Chipman, in sentencing Sandeson, found he lured Samson to his apartment under the guise of a drug deal, but really for the purpose of robbing him of the 20 pounds, or nine kilograms, of marijuana he brought with him.

Sandeson continued to ditch evidence over the next two days, hiding some on his family’s farm in Lower Truro.Sandeson filed an appeal in May, arguing his trial was an abuse of process, there were breaches of his charter rights during the investigation, and the trial judge made errors in his instructions to the jury.At last week’s hearing, Sandeson proposed being released on a $503,000 bail plan with five sureties — his parents and three brothers.

Crown attorney Mark Scott opposed Sandeson’s release, saying “there is substantial public interest in his detention.” Sandeson had the burden of establishing on a balance of probabilities that his appeal is not frivolous, that he will surrender himself into custody in accordance with the terms of a bail order and that his detention is not necessary in the public interest.

“As (the Supreme Court of Canada’s Oland decision) explains, the enforceability component reflects the need to respect the general rule of the immediate enforceability of judgments,” Farrar wrote.

