Controversy Surrounding Zonnic Nicotine Pouches in Canada

A decades-old public-health battle has flared up again, with leading Canadian anti-tobacco advocates protesting the introduction of Zonnic nicotine pouches. Health organizations warn that the flavoured product is being heavily marketed to children and teens. Zonnic, a smoking cessation product, is being sold as an alternative to vapes and cigarettes. However, there is criticism towards British American Tobacco and Health Canada for allowing the product to be sold without age restrictions.

