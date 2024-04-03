Controversy over lack of 'hot' female comedians on SNL

TikTok user @Jahelis sparked controversy after posting a now-viral video last month alleging that the comedy sketch show doesn’t cast “hot” female comedians because “people refuse to accept” how “super beautiful women” can also be funny.“Not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you,” she clarified in the March 21 clip that’s been viewed more than 480,000 times since.
“I think it goes back to my theory where, one, people don’t like it when conventionally ― especially super beautiful women ― are funny,” she continued. “People refuse to accept that that’s true. And they assume that any kind of humor they put out into the world is actually them being stupid and they don’t understand sarcasm, or why what they’re saying is funny.” The TikTok user argued, “To be considered funny, you have to be more funny than you are hot
