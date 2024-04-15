Controversy over Bride's Exclusion of Close Friend from Wedding

At the same time, it must still be disappointing to end up excluded from the wedding of someone close to you. In the year 2024, the idea of a groomswoman is not strange at all and this should have been the woman’s first choice. As some commenters noted it’s the bride’s wedding, she can really do what she wants. There are cases where it can be takenOthers have suggested that the bride is, perhaps, too controlling and that the marriage is doomed from the start.

The idea that she is too OCD might be a lie created to hide a less-pleasant truth, although the woman is still by no means entitled to be a bridesmaid. At the same time, what is controlling to one person makes total sense to another, we can’t exactly pinpoint these actions as malice just based on this description.

It’s also worth noting that the woman seems to be struggling with the idea of the brother-in-law and his new wife moving out, which is a bit questionable. Most folks can love their friends without actually wanting them to live in the same place. Since there just isn’t enough information about these various relationships, it’s rather difficult to pass judgment on the entire thing, which is perhaps why there was such a debate in the comments section.

Wedding Exclusion Controversy Bride Groomswoman Perspective Control Marriage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bride Complains About Wedding MenuA bride with extravagant wedding ideas complains about a single dish on the menu, causing controversy.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Bride Furious At Husband's Best Friend Who Wore A Golden Dress To The WeddingJust like no two couples are the same, neither are two weddings.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

“I Lost It”: Bride Calls Woman Going Through Chemo “A Whale,” Loses A BridesmaidA woman dropped out of a wedding as a bridesmaid after her friend mocked her for her chemo-induced weight gain.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Bride “Pranks” Groom’s Mother, He Finally Decides To Call Her Out For The Mean BehaviorThere is a very fine line between pranking someone and bullying them. In some cases, things get taken way too far, and you’re forced to pick sides between people you love.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Bride Can't Handle 'Uneven Numbers', Ends Up In Tears After Bridal Party ChaosA woman shared her disappointment for not being included in the bridal party after the bride decided that she “couldn’t handle” uneven numbers.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Internet Applauds Bride For Kicking Bridesmaid Off Her Destination Wedding The Day Before The EventA bride was shocked to hear that one of her bridesmaids seemed to be casually racist towards a bridesmaid from Africa, culminating in the racist being kicked out.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »