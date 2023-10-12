Controversial Spiritual Leader Accused of Brainwashing Followers into Sex

In a suburban industrial park, John de Ruiter built up a spiritual movement, mashing up Christian theology and New Age mysticism. Today, eight former followers claim he brainwashed them into sex. The case against him will test the boundaries of consent.The Oasis Centre is a luxuriant aberration on the industrial edge of northwest Edmonton.
Neighboured by window- less warehouses and car dealerships, the $7-million complex comprises a palatial banquet hall built of cream-coloured brick, a 200-car parking lot and a thicketed garden with a stone patio and lily-padded pond. When the property opened in 2007, it became a popular venue for conferences and weddings—newlyweds would pose for photos in front of its sleek wood-and-glass facade. But the Centre’s core function was very different: to serve as the headquarters of a mysterious spiritual community called the College of Integrated Philosophy. In the 2010s, at the peak of the College’s popularity, as many as 400 members gathered at the Oasis Centre several times a wee
