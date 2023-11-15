Controversial Actions and Arrests in Various Countries

UNESCO is criticized after Cambodia evicts thousands around World Heritage site Angkor Wat. Authorities in El Salvador dismantle smuggling ring, arrest 10 including 2 police officers. Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas. Police in England arrest man on suspicion of manslaughter in death of American ice hockey player. Former Canadian soldier facing punishment after protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Former soldier speaks out against COVID-19 vaccine mandatesA former soldier testifies at his court martial about his refusal to be vaccinated and his subsequent actions of posting anti-vaccine videos and organizing a protest march.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: FBI seizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams' electronic devices in corruption investigationThe FBI has seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPads as part of a corruption investigation into his 2021 campaign. Adams' campaign attorney reported an individual's improper actions to the FBI, leading to the seizure. The mayor is cooperating with the investigation and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Man who attacked 12-year-old boy sentenced to jailWayne Wesley's intoxicated attack on a 12-year-old boy last year demands a jail sentence, a judge decided Friday. The children were traumatized by his actions in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2022, Ontario Court Justice John Condon said.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Vancouverites Divided on Mayor's Performance, Survey FindsA recent survey reveals that just over half of Vancouverites approve of the way Mayor Ken Sim is managing his duties, while 29% disapprove and 21% are undecided. The survey also highlights the lack of awareness among non-voters regarding the mayor's actions.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canadian Government Releases Final Policy Direction for Online Streaming ActThe Liberal government has released its final policy direction for the Online Streaming Act, requiring digital giants to contribute to Canadian content while leaving individual content creators alone. The controversial legislation aims to modernize Canada's broadcasting regime.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital, Man Arrested for Ice Hockey Player's Death, Canadian Soldier Faces Dismissal, School Board Trustee DisqualifiedThe Israeli military raided Gaza 's largest hospital, a man was arrested for the death of an ice hockey player, a Canadian soldier faces dismissal, and a school board trustee has been disqualified for a controversial social media post.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »