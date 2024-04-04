Contradictions and Love in a Sleepy Town: A Review of the Film

is a film that thrives on contradictions. It’s both sexy and disgusting; delicately romantic but gluttonous with gore; set in a stagnant town yet brimming with otherworldly elements. Most importantly, its depictions of power are purposely all over the place. The A24 lesbian thriller, directed by Rose Glass, takes place in a sleepy New Mexico setting in 1989. It follows Lou (Kristen Stewart), a scrawny sullen gym manager with a stringy mullet, and Jackie (Katie M.
O’Brien) a jacked-up drifter with her heart set on winning big at a Las Vegas bodybuilding show. The pair meet when Jackie starts training at Lou’s gym, and the rest is U-Haul history. (They move in together after one night.) From there, the film takes viewers on a twisted ride full of deadly crime, bodily fluids and some pretty unnerving bug-related scenes. In a town where unchecked male violence is systemic, their murderous journey is a scrappy, toxic love stor
