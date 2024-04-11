Contractor Seeks Payment from Directors and Shareholders of Insolvent Company

Seeking payment for work completed from directors and shareholders of a company that has experienced financial failure is a tough strategy to follow. However, that didn’t stop a Surrey, B.C., company. The problem was that they lacked evidence to prove their case. Metro-Can Construction had been contracted by developer Alderbridge Way Limited Partnership for excavation and civil works related to a mixed-used development in Richmond, B.C.

When Alderbridge became insolvent and sought creditor protection, it left unpaid $6.6 million previously invoiced by Metro-Can. Metro-Can sought judgment against Alderbridge and its directors, investors and shareholders for about $8.6 million, including damages for negligent misrepresentation and breach of trust., Metro-Can alleged that payment holdbacks held by Alderbridge were subject to a statutory trust, as per the British Colombia Builders Lien Act. It also claimed Alderbridge had directed and facilitated the payment of the holdbacks to parties who were not beneficiaries. Knowingly assenting to or directing these actions should be regarded as a breach of trust.“This is a case where a contractor has unfortunately not been paid for all of the work it completed, and it is attempting to shift liability from the party it contracted with to that party’s directors and shareholders,” wrote Justice Majaw

Contractor Payment Directors Shareholders Insolvent Breach Of Trust Negligent Misrepresentation Damages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DCN_Canada / 🏆 17. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MPs looking to have ArriveCan contractor rebuked by Speaker of the House of CommonsKristian Firth, a partner with GC Strategies, appears before a House of Commons committee on Oct. 22, 2022.

Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 79. / 51 Read more »

Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMPOTTAWA — The federal procurement department has asked the RCMP to investigate at least $5 million in suspected fraud by IT sub-contractors who were billing multiple departments for the same work and taking advantage of poor data-sharing inside the go

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

President of ArriveCan Contractor Did Not Disclose Conflict of Interest, Says Treasury Board PresidentDavid Yeo, president of Dalian Enterprises, one of the contractors for the ArriveCan application, did not disclose a conflict of interest before working as a public servant at the Department of National Defence (DND), according to Treasury Board President Anita Anand. Yeo's failure to make the required disclosure has raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest. Dalian Enterprises has been suspended from the DND pending an investigation.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMPPresident of the Treasury Board Anita Anand, left, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos participate in a news conference on the government's actions to strengthen procurement practices, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 79. / 51 Read more »

Federal government refers three cases of suspected contractor fraud to RCMPCanada's federal procurement department says it has referred three cases of suspected invoicing fraud by IT sub-contractors to police.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

ArriveCan app contractor and former DND employee testifies before committeeThe CEO of Dalian Enterprises, one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app, denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »