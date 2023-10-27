Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists

The Week Ahead: GDP data due; FOMC announcementRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.

70, Wins Dan Och's SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionFDA Staff Raises Concerns Over Lack of Safety Data for Sickle-Cell TreatmentPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortNerdWallet Created Its Own Credit Card for Referrals — Not ProfitWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionBattery Maker AESC Raises $1 Billion as It Eyes US IPOHurricane Disaster in Mexico Spurs Criticism of AMLO...

Canada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialAs the Bank of Canada hints that interest rates may stay at five per cent for some time, a former deputy governor at the central bank says the country's economy now risks 'stagflation.'

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisThere are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive

US consumers keep spending briskly even in the face of persistent inflation and high interest ratesWASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth .

Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsTORONTO — With interest rates likely at or near their peak in Canada, experts say consumers shouldn't expect rates to return to pre-pandemic levels.

