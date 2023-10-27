Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists

The central bank is more likely to bring its overnight rate to between two and three per cent, though not anytime soon, said David Macdonald, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The Bank of Canada’s overnight rate was 1.75 per cent throughout 2019, before the central bank dropped it to a quarter of a point to support the economy during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Caranci thinks Canadians are aware that interest rates aren’t going back to pre-pandemic levels, but she also thinks they’re too optimistic about when, and how fast,rates will go down.

In a report Wednesday, CIBC Capital Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said the central bank will likely be able to ease its overnight rate to 3.5 per cent by the end of next year. “A higher neutral rate means that the current policy rate may not be as restrictive as the (U.S. Federal Reserve) thinks,” they wrote. headtopics.com

Rates were as low as half a percentage point during the past decade, including for a two-year stretch between July 2015 and July 2017. Over the past 10 years, the average overnight rate was 1.27 per cent.

Read more:

SooToday »

Toronto police searching for suspects after youths allegedly threatened with knifeToronto police are searching for suspects in an ongoing investigation in Toronto's east end. Read more ⮕

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisThere are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive Read more ⮕

Canada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialAs the Bank of Canada hints that interest rates may stay at five per cent for some time, a former deputy governor at the central bank says the country’s economy now risks 'stagflation.' Read more ⮕

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,947.85, down 38.64 points): Enbridge... Read more ⮕

US consumers keep spending briskly even in the face of persistent inflation and high interest ratesWASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth . Read more ⮕

Grocers called back to Parliament as consumers look for other ways to saveAs Canadians struggle with the high cost of living, Canada's big grocery CEOs are being called back to Ottawa to explain to Parliament how they'll stabilize food prices. Consumers, meanwhile, are looking for immediate help. Read more ⮕