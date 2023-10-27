Construction-Ready Vacant Land Scarce In Toronto, Vancouver

Almost all vacant land that is “immediately available” for housing construction in Toronto and Vancouver is situated outside of the city cores, according to new data from Statistics Canada.Although it's clear that more housing is needed in heavily populated urban centres like Toronto and Vancouver, new data suggests that land to build on is remarkably scarce.

Land availability is even tighter in Vancouver, where just 4.5% of the CMA is residential vacant land, accounting for 32,000 acres. Again, that percentage plunges for the Vancouver city core, coming in at just 0.3%.

“This may have differing implications for housing supply, as it pertains both to the relative ease of developing previously built-over land ('greyfill'), as opposed to previously unbuilt parcels ('greenfill'), and to housing affordability.” headtopics.com

In contrast to Toronto and Vancouver, the Ottawa–Gatineau CMA has 18% — or 162,000 acres — of residential vacant land area, according to StatCan, with 75.9% of it situated within the city core. “These percentages should be interpreted with care, however, since the total surface area of CMAs varies widely,” said StatCan.

Metro Vancouver's proposed increases to development cost charges previously resulted in the Minister of Housing walking back planned funding for Burnaby and Surrey.Back in 2013, the average monthly mortgage payment in Hamilton-Burlington was just a dreamy $1,680. By 2023, it had risen to $5,034 – a dramatic increase of $3,354. Wages did not keep pace. headtopics.com

Read more:

storeyspub »

U.S. House begins vote that could elevate Mike Johnson to vacant speaker postRepublican Elise Stefanik predicts Johnson would, unlike the previous nominees, win the 217 votes needed to claim the speaker’s gavel Read more ⮕

Amid housing crisis, many cities have vacant residential land: StatCanWhile there are many reasons behind a housing crisis, the report suggest that availability of land is not prime among them in some cities. Read more ⮕

Ford government to count long-term care beds toward housing construction goalIn a letter to municipalities in Ontario, the province's housing minister has suggested the government will count long-term care beds toward its goal of building 1.5 million homes. Read more ⮕

Top 10 largest construction project starts in Canada and Trend Graph - September 2023 - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news Read more ⮕

Blackwater Gold mine construction 45% completeArtemis Gold says gold and silver project 160 km southwest of Prince George on track for first gold/silver pour in 2024 Read more ⮕

AI in construction: Legal implications for the new frontier - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news Read more ⮕