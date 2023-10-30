Constitutional challenge of Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws to kick off in Toronto courtroom

COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of MondayHundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb. headtopics.com

The Ottawa Hospital says it is still not at full power after a transformer in the hospital's hydro vault at the General Campus caught fire and it could be several days before things are back to normal.Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.

Ontario Residents Eligible for Free Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Starting MondayStarting Monday, Ontario residents aged six months and older can receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season by getting vaccinated. The vaccines will be available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers. Read more ⮕

Ontario NDP Member Censured and Ejected from CaucusThe Ontario New Democratic Party faces turmoil as one of its members is censured and expelled from caucus. Premier Doug Ford benefits from the distraction, while the PCs pass a motion preventing the member from speaking in the House. NDP Leader Marit Stiles ejects the member due to a lack of trust. Calls for Stiles' resignation and a leadership review ensue. Read more ⮕

Four Killed in Ontario Shooting, Community Gathers to MournFour people, including three children, were killed in a shooting in northern Ontario. The shooter, identified as Bobbie Hallaert, took his own life. The incident is believed to be a case of intimate partner violence. Community members gathered to support each other and mourn the victims. Angie Sweeney, the mother of the children, was identified as one of the victims. Her father called for respect and empathy for the shooter's family, who also experienced the same tragedy. Read more ⮕

Increased Risk of Drug Overdose Deaths for Ontario Jail Inmates During PandemicA study reveals that the risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose rose by up to 50% for individuals released from Ontario jails during the pandemic. The risk was particularly high for those who had been incarcerated or recently released. COVID-19 further exacerbated the risk for both men and women in custody. The study highlights the need for better support and intervention for individuals transitioning from jail to the community. Read more ⮕

Ontario NDP Leader Faces Criticism Over Handling of Sarah JamaOntario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is facing criticism for the handling of Sarah Jama, who was removed from the caucus and censured in the assembly. A rally was held in support of Jama, with speakers calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemning anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Blackness. While some supporters are advocating for Jama's reinstatement, others believe the party is unfairly portraying her. Thousands of people have emailed NDP leaders expressing their views. Read more ⮕