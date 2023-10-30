Considering an EV? Try before you buy with this Hyundai-Turo partnership

Automotive journalist Stephanie Wallcraft tries out the EValuate program with a three-day booking of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 through TuroMore Canadians than ever are considering making the switch to an electric vehicle, with sales now making up about six per cent of overall car sales.

This is how the EValuate program is set up: Hyundai dealers list the brand’s newest EVs on Turo, giving users the ability to book an EV for a multi-day trial. “We want to give people the chance to integrate it into their daily lives – go to work, pick up kids, get groceries,” says Hyundai Canada’s president and CEO Don Romano. Those who decide to make the switch by the end of their booking receive a $500 credit toward the purchase of a Hyundai electric vehicle.

I completed my Turo profile by uploading a profile picture, confirming my age and submitting photos of my driver’s licence. Once I clicked on my desired vehicle, I was given several insurance options. Within a few taps of my mobile phone screen, I had secured a three-day trip – and I could pick it up in just over an hour. headtopics.com

He also provided some practical advice about how the range can fluctuate depending on the season, as well as the benefits of setting up an at-home charging station once you’re regularly driving an EV. It felt more like an information session than a sales pitch, which I appreciated. By the time I’d completed a test drive around the block, both Mr. Truong and I were confident I was ready to head out on my own.

I quickly learned important details about how an EV fits into my daily routine. For example, I drive less than 30 kilometres per day on my usual schedule, which means it would take me two weeks or more to use up this Ioniq 5′s 488-kilometre range in typical conditions. I also used the $25 ChargeHub credit that comes with an EValuate booking – which is how I found out that there aren’t many Level 3 chargers in my neighbourhood yet. headtopics.com

