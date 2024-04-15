Considerations for Canadian Retirees: RRSP vs RRIF Withdrawals

. Get exclusive investment industry news and insights, the week’s top headlines, and what you and your clients need to know. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our
It’s common for people to wait to convert their RRSP into a RRIF until the year they turn 71, when they’re required to do so. However, there’s no minimum age for converting all, or a portion, of an RRSP to a RRIF. 1. Up to 50 per cent of the amount withdrawn from a RRIF can be split with a spouse by making a joint election in a tax return on Form T1032. Income splitting can be useful even if the investor is in the same marginal tax bracket because lowering one spouse’s income can open the door to an increased claim amount for income-tested benefits and tax credits such as medical expenses, the age amount credit and Old Age Security clawback.
To highlight this, consider for a moment that if someone needs $35,000, they would need to withdraw $50,000 from their RRSP due to the 30 per cent withholding tax. They would then be taxed on the full $50,000 when they file their tax return.
Canadian Retirees RRSP RRIF Withdrawals Retirement Income Defined-Benefit Pension Plan
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »