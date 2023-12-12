Conservatives to target safe seats if lead continues

If the Conservatives maintain a double-digit margin lead until the next election, they will target safe Liberal and NDP seats instead of just marginal ridings, say senior political strategists. “It's going to be a bloodbath. It'd be worse than 2011 for the Liberals,” said Dan Robertson, a former senior Conservative strategist in the 2021 and 2011 election campaigns who now works as a senior adviser of Focaldata. “We're looking at 1984 seat counts, not 2011.

” In the 1984 election, Brian Mulroney's Progressive Conservatives won 211 of the 280 seats in the House of Commons. In the 2011 election, the Conservatives under Stephen Harper won a majority government by carrying 166 of the 307 seats. With the Conservative Party under current leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) enjoying a lead as high as 19 points over the Liberals, the official opposition could win 204 seats, according to recent seat projections by Abacus Dat





