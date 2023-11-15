Conservatives Lead in Canadian Election Poll

From November 9 to 12, 2023, Abacus Data conducted a national survey of 2,000 adults exploring several topics related to Canadian politics and current events. If an election were held today, 41% of committed voters would vote Conservatives with the Liberals at 25%, the NDP at 19% and the Greens at 3%. The BQ is at 28% in Quebec. Since our last survey, we see almost no change with the Conservatives up 2, the NDP up 1, and the Liberals down 1.

However, this is now the largest Conservative lead we have measured in our tracking since the 2015 election. Regionally, the Conservatives are well ahead in western Canada, including in BC. The Conservatives lead by 12 in Atlantic Canada and 15 in Ontario. In Quebec, we find the Liberals statistically tied with the BQ with the Conservatives 9-points behind the Liberals. Demographically, the Conservatives lead across all age groups. They lead by 3 among 18 to 29 year olds, 17 among 30 to 44 year olds, 18 among 45 to 59 year olds and 19 among those aged 60 and over

