Conservatives Call for Defunding CBC

Calls to defund the CBC “is not new territory for us,” says Marla Boltman, executive director of FRIENDS, an organization founded in the 1980s to combat budget cuts to the public broadcaster. “But we definitely feel the tone and tenor of the messaging is different' as the Conservatives consistently call for the public broadcaster to be defunded.

“This feels like a direct attack on the CBC as a public media institution, and it really feels much more along the lines of what we're used to seeing south of the border,' said Boltman, whose group is now a “non-partisan people-powered movement that stands up for Canadian voices, in public broadcasting, news media and culture,” according to its website. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) and Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill, Ont.) have repeatedly called for the CBC's defunding. “We’ll save a billion dollars by defunding the CBC,” said Poilievre at a 2022 rally, which was followed by lengthy applaus





