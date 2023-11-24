Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett apologizes for yelling at female colleagues

Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett apologized on the floor of the Red Chamber Thursday for yelling at female colleagues, saying his conduct earlier this month had been “unbecoming.” Choking back tears, the veteran senator said he “never intended to cause harm or discomfort” when he approached senators Bernadette Clement and Raymonde Saint-Germain and shouted at them on Nov. 9 after moves to adjourn a debate on a bill that the Conservatives supported. “I acknowledge that I lost my cool.

I spoke too loudly, many would say yelled,” he said, adding that he had a hearing impediment, which meant that he often spoke loudly. “What I did was wrong, it was unprofessional, it was unbecoming, mostly it was unbecoming.” “I stood in front of Senator Clement and Senator Saint-Germain and I was loud. Much too loud, and I apologize to both of them. It was wrong of me,” he sai





