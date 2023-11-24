Conservative Party Rejects Bill to Update Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement

Amid the Conservative party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv says that while she understands there are "differences" in political opinion in this country about climate policies, she hopes support for Ukraine remains steadfast.

"Each country decides, there are many options, and many countries have different policies on how to deal with climate change… What's important for Ukraine, is this free trade agreement," she said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos. The issue sparked controversy earlier this week, when Conservative MPs united in voting against advancing the legislation, known as Bill C-57, the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA). The bill still passed on to the next stage of legislative review, with Liberal, Bloc, NDP, and Green votes, but not without Liberals expressing dismay over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's decisio





