Conservative Party leader introduces Skeena MLA Ellis Ross as federal Conservative candidate

Federal opposition leader Pierre Poilievre continued his tireless campaigning ahead of an unscheduled election, holding a “Bring it Home” rally at the Lester Centre in Prince Rupert on Jan. 23. The Conservative Party leader used the opportunity to showcase Skeena MLA Ellis Ross as the next federal Conservative candidate for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding after the announcement was first made on Jan. 22.

Poilievre said he was delighted to have Ross, a long-time fixture in Northwest politics, as the candidate to take on NDP MP Taylor Bachrach in the next federal election. “What an incredible victory for us, he is probably the most respected member of the B.C. legislature,” said Poilievre in an interview with The Northern View. “He is deeply respected, he is known by everyone in the community. He is loved by the Indigenous people for whom he has been fighting for his entire life and he will be a true voice for this community in Ottawa rather than the other way aroun





