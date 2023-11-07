Conservative Motion to Expand Carbon Tax Carve-Out Defeated in House

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's motion to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating was defeated in the House. Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declined an invitation from President Joe Biden's administration due to her opposition to their response to the Israel-Gaza war. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew emphasized the need for flexibility in tackling climate change without burdening the working class.

Scientists predict more intense northern lights in the coming months. Donald Trump faced admonishment from the judge during his testimony in a civil fraud trial

