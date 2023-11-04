Conservative Leader Tables Motion to Pause Carbon Pricing for Home Heating Oil

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tabled the motion today, insisting the government’s decision last week to temporarily pause carbon pricing for home heating oil for three years is a divisive policy to save Liberal seats in Atlantic Canada. The Liberals say the pause helps Canadians across the country, with a majority of home heating oil households being outside the Atlantic region.

Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says home heating oil is two to four times more expensive than natural gas, and the carbon price rebate often does not fully cover its cost, though that rebate is enough to cover costs for those who use natural gas. NDP House leader Peter Julian says his party tried to amend the motion to lift the GST off home heating fuels too, but since that failed, it will vote for the Conservative motion in an effort to ensure fairness. Julian says this vote clearly does not apply to the NDP’s supply-and-confidence agreement to support the minority Liberals, which only applies to key votes, including those that could topple the government.The carbon tax needs to be removed from everything. The NDP needs to stop supporting those imbecile Liberals and force an election. Trudope needs to go asap and not wait till 2025 to rid this country of him

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: NDP will support Conservative carbon price pause motion: JulianB.C. NDP MP Peter Julian says that his party plans to vote in favour of a Conservative motion to pause the carbon price on all forms of home heating on Monday.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

CBCPOLİTİCS: NDP to back Conservative motion calling for carbon tax pause on all home heating fuelsNDP MP Peter Julian speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Julian issued a scathing statement on Google's decision to remove Canadian news, saying the move was bullying.

Source: CBCPolitics | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Cape Breton West’ Rhyah Stewart to represent Team Atlantic at 2023 women's under-18 nationalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

İPOLİTİCSCA: O’Regan defends ‘bungled’ rollout of federal carbon tax in Atlantic CanadaNewfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister Seamus O’Regan blames sticker shock over carbon tax on heating oil in Atlantic region on summertime distraction.

Source: iPoliticsCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Charlottetown wins best-tasting tap water in Atlantic CanadaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Gunfire heard in administrative centre of Guinean capitalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »