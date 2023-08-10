Conservative Leader Poilievre Rides Anti-Trudeau Tide

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is riding an anti-Trudeau tide that may well lead to political fortune. For weeks now, Justin Trudeau’s poll numbers have resembled the heart monitor of a patient on his way out. In normal political times, voters express their wrath at the ballot box where they get the chance to fire the current political management, and hire a new team.

But poll after poll has shown that a lot of Canadians are stomping their feet for the current prime minister to resign right now before the next election. There is an impetuous push to see the back end of the man who has led the country for eight—often turbulent—years, including through the crushing COVID-19 pandemic. The latest Leger poll, an online effort that cannot be assigned a margin of error for that reason, found that 50 per cent of respondents want Trudeau to resign before the next election—including one in four respondents who identified as Liberal





