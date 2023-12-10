Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's Populist Speech

Well, you can’t say Pierre Poilievre doesn’t have a sense of humour. “When I'm prime minister, I will only do things that workers and consumers have been convinced are good for them,” the Conservative leader straight-facedly told a Bay Street crowd on Dec. 1.
“So, in the future, businesses that want a policy decision made are not just going to have to convince me that it’s the right thing, they're going to have to convince workers and consumers,” he went on in a much-anticipated speech to the C.D. Howe Institute. Presumably, a lot of the people listening to him have heard enough political froth to recognize this kind of talk for what it is: standard populist boilerplate intended to trick non-rich Canadians into thinking that a Poilievre-led Conservative government would protect them from the allegedly uncaring elitists in power in Ottawa. Any relatively aware Bay Street player would know that this is the essence of the latest version of the right-wing con game that has successfully led the gullible to support economic policies antithetical to their own interests for decade
