Conservative Leader Defends Party's Rejection of Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Update

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked.' Speaking to reporters on his way in to a caucus meeting on Wednesday morning, Poilievre said while his party is in favour of free trade with Ukraine, he is 'against putting a carbon tax into any trade agreement.

' The Liberals though, are framing the move as the Conservatives voting against supporting a country at war in its rebuilding efforts. On Tuesday, when the legislation—known as Bill C-57, the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA)—came up for its first vote at second reading, Conservative MPs united in voting against advancing the bill, citing fears it would 'impose' a carbon tax on Ukraine





