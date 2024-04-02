Conservative Leader Calls for Emergency Meeting on Carbon Price

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is requesting an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's premiers to discuss the federal carbon price. Poilievre has been hosting rallies across the country, vowing to scrap the policy.

Trudeau has pushed back on the assertion that the carbon price is adding financial stress to families.

