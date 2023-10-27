Conservative and Bloc MPs want answers from RCMP on its SNC-Lavalin assessment

Two opposition party members are awaiting the chance to advance separate motions to launch a study by the House Ethics Committee into an RCMP decision not to pursue a criminal probe of the prime minister in the SNC-Lavalin affair. “I expect that have heard from Canadians over the last number of days, and will continue to hear from Canadians until this issue is addressed at committee,” said Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Ont.).

25, he posted in French on X (Twitter) that he wanted the RCMP officials to speak, but more notice was needed to properly prepare. Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure said in French 'We need answers. The cannot escape,' in a post on X on Oct. 25. photograph by Andrew Meade “We need answers. The cannot escape,” said Villemure in French in his post on X. Villemure’s motion has also yet to be either moved or debated. During Question Period on Oct.

