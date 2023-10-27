Conor McGregor to Attend Fury-Ngannou; Weighs in on Matchup

The Irishman will join several renowned athletes and celebrities, including a swath of former boxing and MMA champions, as well as soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo. McGregor claimed he received a formal invitation from the House of Saud, the royal ruling family of Saudi Arabia. McGregor posted onon Thursday night to confirm he would be in attendance in Riyadh on Saturday, while also weighing in on the matchup itself.here,” the Irishman declared.

McGregor went on to give his take on the highly anticipated pairing between decorated heavyweights from two different combat sports.for me is more of a kickboxer-slash-boxer than he is a mixed martial artist in my opinion…he’s more of a standup fighter than he is a mixed martial artist,” the former champion noted. “You start throwing in grappling with Francis, you know, it’s never good for him. He has a striker’s mentality. This will stand to him in this bout.

McGregor couldn't help but note the presence of one of Ngannou’s cornermen: heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.'s corner, is very interesting. Francis has power, Francis has big power, with a striker’s mentality if it gets a bit tougher for him in the later rounds. That will stand to him. So, with power, with that, anything can happen. Mike Tyson in the corner, that type of style could be a kryptonite of a long rangy distance type of fighter in. headtopics.com

