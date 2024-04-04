Conor Garland's Late Goal Lifts Canucks Over Coyotes 2-1

Conor Garland scored the tie-breaking goal with 1:51 remaining and the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Wednesday night. Garland grabbed the rebound of Quinn Hughes’ missed shot and fired it past Connor Ingram to give the Canucks a seven-point lead in the Pacific Division with six games remaining. Hughes scored on the power play midway through the second period and rookie Arturs Silvos had 22 saves for Vancouver.

Silvos, in just his second game of the season and eighth of his career, didn’t have much work in the first two periods as Arizona only managed eight shots. He was called up last month to replace No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko, who has been sidelined since March 9 with a lower-body injury but is expected back as soon as next week

