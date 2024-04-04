Conor Garland's Late Goal Lifts Canucks Over Coyotes 2-1

Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:51 remaining and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Wednesday night. Garland grabbed the rebound of Quinn Hughes’ missed shot and fired it past Connor Ingram to give the Canucks a seven-point lead in the Pacific Division with six games remaining. Hughes scored on the power play midway through the second period and rookie Arturs Silvos had 22 saves for Vancouver.

Silvos, in just his second game of the season and eighth of his career, didn’t have much work in the first two periods as Arizona only managed eight shots. He was called up last month to replace No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko, who has been sidelined since March 9 with a lower-body injury but is expected back as soon as next week. The Coyotes applied more pressure with 15 shots in the third, and Dylan Guenther tied it midway through the period with a power-play goa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Canucks score late to beat Coyotes, extend lead in Pacific DivisionConor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:51 remaining and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

First-place Canucks hand struggling Golden Knights 3-1 loss in VegasQuinn Hughes, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Conor Garland score for Vancouver

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

I Watched This Game: Höglander douses the Flames for the CanucksNils Höglander, Elias Pettersson, and Conor Garland were the Vancouver Canucks' best line in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Zadorov shines as Vancouver Canucks beat Montreal Canadiens 4-1Zadorov scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks, while Conor Garland and Nils Aman each added a goal and Ilya Mikheyev contributed a pair of assists.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Pettersson pots three points as Canucks beat Sabres 3-2VANCOUVER — Elias Pettersson scored twice and notched an assist Tuesday as his Vancouver Canucks edged the Buffalo Sabres 3-2. Conor Garland added a goal, while Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each registered a pair of helpers for the Canucks (43-18-8).

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »