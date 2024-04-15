Connor McDavid Returns to Oilers Lineup After Injury

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid's quest to become the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season was set to resume Monday night.

The Oilers said McDavid would be in the lineup for the their game against the visiting San Jose Sharks after Edmonton's captain missed three games with a nagging lower-body injury.Edmonton entered the game second in the Pacific Division, five points behind the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers entered the week with three games left on the season, while the Canucks have two. Vancouver, which was idle Monday, would clinch the Pacific with an Edmonton loss."It's a balance of making sure you're ready to play and making sure your game is where it needs to be," McDavid said after Monday's morning skate at Rogers Place.

He said that shutting himself down for the rest of the regular season, then coming back for Game 1 of the playoffs, would not have been the right thing to do.As for joining Bobby Orr, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux in the very small 100-assist club, McDavid said the milestone is really nothing but a number.Adam Henrique, acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline, will be elevated to the top line to play with McDavid.

"I'll do what I can to help out," Henrique said of McDavid's quest for 100."It's a pretty special thing. Coming up to it, with him being out the last week or so, just want to get back in the flow, and getting his game back where he wants be in the playoffs."Steven Sandor, The Canadian Press

Connor Mcdavid NHL Edmonton Oilers Injury Assists

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McDavid, Draisaitl help Oilers rule over Kings 4-1Connor McDavid has three points as Edmonton Oilers beat Los Angeles Kings 4-1

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Oilers pummel Sabres 8-3 behind five-goal third periodConnor McDavid has four assists as Edmonton Oilers dump Buffalo Sabres 8-3

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid to play tonight vs. SharksGood news out of Edmonton this morning as captain Connor McDavid told media he would be playing tonight versus the...

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Oilers’ Connor McDavid won’t play Saturday vs. CanucksMcDavid hasn’t played for the Oilers since April 6 against the Flames.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Do Edmonton Oilers rest Connor McDavid or play him Friday?Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Edmonton Oilers Defeat Vegas Golden Knights 5-1Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl lead the Oilers to victory despite the absence of Connor McDavid.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »