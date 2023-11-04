Congratulations to the Rangers for their World Series win (as much as it pains me to congratulate that team). They were the better team in each of their playoff series. Corey Seager was MVP, but many of the Rangers were great during the playoffs. Beyond that, free agency starts today for eligible players. Players can only sign with their current teams for the next five days, and teams have to decide on options and qualifying offers ($20.5 million) before 5:00 Eastern on November 6th

. The Blue Jays have to decide on giving QO to: Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger will be getting QOs. And I’d imagine the Mariners will give Teoscar Hernandez one as well. And there are a few guys on the bubble: Mitch Garver (Rangers), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies), J.D. Martinez Dodgers and Jorge Soler (Mariners). Apparently, because of his original contract, Lourdes Gurriel isn’t eligible for a Qualifying Offer, which gives him a little more value as a free agent. And the Jays have a couple of options to decide on: And the Jays have a few other free agents: The Jays have 13 arbitration-eligible players: Vlad’s likely to get around $20 million. Romano around $9 million. Jansen and Varsho around $5 million. The test should be mid-$3s and lower. I’d think they will let non-tender Cimber. Espinal is a tough decision, we seem to have a few utility infielder types, but the others have a good chance to stay with the tea

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Rangers’ Seager earns second Willie Mays World Series MVP awardTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was named Most Valuable Player of the 2023 World Series following his team’s clinching victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

CP24: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Diamondbacks' magical season ends with a thud against Rangers in World SeriesThe Arizona Diamondbacks were supposed to be contenders next year, when their young players would be more seasoned and their top prospects ready for the big leagues.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Texas Rangers and their fans celebrate World Series title with parade in ArlingtonARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of Texas Rangers fans were already lined up along a 2-mile stretch near the team's ballpark hours before a parade Friday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series championship.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Rangers and their fans celebrate World Series title with parade in ArlingtonThousands of Texas Rangers fans were already lined up along a 2-mile stretch near the team's ballpark hours before a parade Friday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series championship.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »