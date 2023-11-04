Congratulations to the Rangers for their World Series win (as much as it pains me to congratulate that team). They were the better team in each of their playoff series. Corey Seager was MVP, but many of the Rangers were great during the playoffs. Beyond that, free agency starts today for eligible players. Players can only sign with their current teams for the next five days, and teams have to decide on options and qualifying offers ($20.5 million) before 5:00 Eastern on November 6th
. The Blue Jays have to decide on giving QO to: Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger will be getting QOs. And I’d imagine the Mariners will give Teoscar Hernandez one as well. And there are a few guys on the bubble: Mitch Garver (Rangers), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies), J.D. Martinez Dodgers and Jorge Soler (Mariners). Apparently, because of his original contract, Lourdes Gurriel isn’t eligible for a Qualifying Offer, which gives him a little more value as a free agent. And the Jays have a couple of options to decide on: And the Jays have a few other free agents: The Jays have 13 arbitration-eligible players: Vlad’s likely to get around $20 million. Romano around $9 million. Jansen and Varsho around $5 million. The test should be mid-$3s and lower. I’d think they will let non-tender Cimber. Espinal is a tough decision, we seem to have a few utility infielder types, but the others have a good chance to stay with the tea
