Confusion Surrounding the TGL Golf League

All new sports league s are hard. It’s harder if people can’t wrap their heads around what the new league does. What does it do? “Build pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and technology,” according to the boilerplate. So … give me a clue. Part of the business is a league. The first problem with the league – the name. It’s TGL – Tomorrow’s Because no one recognizes that acronym, it’s often referred to as TGL Golf League. So Tomorrow’s Golf League Golf League.
Sometimes people say The TGL – The Tomorrow’s Golf League. Which isn’t much better.They don’t say it like that because ‘indoor golf’ is not sexy. Indoor golf is a first date with a guy who couldn’t get it together enough to make restaurant reservations. The best way to avoid saying indoor golf is to talk around it at great length. The last tab on the league’s home page is ‘TGL Explained’ (a very bad sign
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globeandmail | Read more »
Source: globeandmail | Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »
Source: TorontoStar | Read more »