Confusion Surrounding the TGL Golf League

All new sports league s are hard. It’s harder if people can’t wrap their heads around what the new league does. What does it do? “Build pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and technology,” according to the boilerplate. So … give me a clue. Part of the business is a league. The first problem with the league – the name. It’s TGL – Tomorrow’s Because no one recognizes that acronym, it’s often referred to as TGL Golf League. So Tomorrow’s Golf League Golf League.

Sometimes people say The TGL – The Tomorrow’s Golf League. Which isn’t much better.They don’t say it like that because ‘indoor golf’ is not sexy. Indoor golf is a first date with a guy who couldn’t get it together enough to make restaurant reservations. The best way to avoid saying indoor golf is to talk around it at great length. The last tab on the league’s home page is ‘TGL Explained’ (a very bad sign





Read more: GLOBEANDMAİL » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Blank to have Atlanta team in TGL high-tech golf league founded by Woods, McIlroyAtlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank will own one team in new high-tech golf league founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Tiger Woods to own and play for Florida team in TGL, his tech-infused golf leagueTiger Woods to play for team he owns in golf’s new high-tech league

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

TERRACESTANDARD: Minor League Cricket considering expansion into British Columbia - Terrace StandardNorth American league is top development league for Major League Cricket

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Golf-LIV Golf loses bid to earn world ranking points - reportExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Girls' golf camp helps kick-start golf journeyThe city is hoping to get more girls into the game of golf through a free camp, in partnership with Golf Town.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

TORONTOSTAR: Thirteen golf carts worth over $100K were stolen from London golf clubThe Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after 13 golf carts valued at more than $100,000 were stolen from a golf club near London, Ont.

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »