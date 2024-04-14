Confederation College Film Students Showcase Their Work at Annual Film Night

THUNDER BAY – The outgoing class of Confederation College Film Students got the chance to see their work on the big screen this weekend.

“It’s a very important, very prestigious weekend for our students here,” said Eric Weller, Film Production Program coordinator. “Their families fly in from all over the country and it’s a real experience. It’s a culmination of an awful lot of work.” “We basically make the equivalent of 2.5 feature films here every year at the college and these are just the second-year films,” said Weller. “I think if you add up all of the movies we make every year it ends up being closer to 250 to 300 films every year.”

Confederation College Film Students Film Night Short Film Festival Big Screen Families Prestigious Important

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



tbnewswatch / 🏆 75. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Secret Nation': Film took liberties in fictional conspiracy caper suggesting Newfoundlanders actually voted against ConfederationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Anti-Israel Activists at Ithaca College Hold ‘Die-in’ Protest During Welcome Event for New Students“When a land is occupied, resistance is justified.”

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Macalester College Students Held ‘Die-In,’ Demanding School End Study Abroad Programs With Israeli Universities“Education not Occupation”

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Students Fight Back After College Campus Is “Taken Over” By Delivery Robots“I’ve been hit a total of three times since I moved on campus in August 2023.”

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Durham College students win third place in graphic design competitionCan you reinvent the potato chip can? That question netted the bronze for a team from Durham College in a nationwide graphic design competition. Ina Jablo

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Durham College hosts high school students for robotics competitionDurham College hosted the 2024 FIRST® Robotics district competition this past weekend. More than 600 high school students from across the province put thei

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »