Condo Sales in Greater Toronto Area Hit Decade Low

Condominium sales in the Greater Toronto Area are at their lowest levels in a decade, prompting builders to shelve dozens of new condo projects. 40 condo projects, totaling 13,721 units, have been delayed. Only 2,491 units were launched for presale in the third quarter, representing a 23% drop.





