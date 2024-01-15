Concerns Rise in Middle East After U.S. and U.K. Airstrikes on Houthi Sites in Yemen

Concerns in the Middle East are rising following U.S. and U.K. targeted airstrikes on Houthi-linked sites in Yemen. These airstrikes come as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his latest tour of the region. Former U.S. special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, Frank Lowenstein, discusses the implications of the strikes, the White House's diplomacy in the region, and the next stages of the Israel-Hamas conflict.





