Concerns over payment imbalance in Canadian settlement agreement

Cindy Blackstock, one of the people responsible for bringing forward a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal case that led to a historic settlement agreement, says she is concerned about an “imbalance” between what lawyers and victims will be paid. The Federal Court approved a landmark $23-billion class-action lawsuit settlement last month to compensate more than 300,000 First Nations children and their families for chronic underfunding of on-reserve child-welfare services.

The federal government and class-action lawyers from five legal firms have since reached an additional $55-million deal over legal fees, which they promised to negotiate as part of the settlement agreement but which has not yet been approved in Federal Court. “I don’t understand the system where the person who will have to have the most courage – those who are victimized – to bring forward the complaint receive only a minutiae of what the lawyers receive who argued the complaint,” Blackstock, a lawyer with the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society, said in an interview on Tuesda

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCNEWS: Judge to decide fate of $23B First Nations child welfare compensation Cindy Blackstock shares words of advocacy for Indigenous child welfare and youth justice.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: 'Some legitimate concerns': BC United leader says concerns of anti-SOGI parents shouldn't be dismissedAnti-SOGI marches and counter protests are planned across Canada on Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: 'Some legitimate concerns': BC United leader says concerns of anti-SOGI parents shouldn't be dismissedAnti-SOGI marches and counter protests are planned across Canada on Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: 'Some legitimate concerns': BC United leader says concerns of anti-SOGI parents shouldn't be dismissedAnti-SOGI marches and counter protests are planned across Canada on Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: India Says It Ousted Canadian Envoys on Interference ConcernsIndia said it cut Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country due to concerns about interference in its affairs, as ties between the two sides continue to deteriorate.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Canadian regulator approved Trans Mountain pipeline route change over delay concernsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »