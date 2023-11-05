Concerns over Halloween Fireworks and Pets

As a dog owner, the editor expresses concern over the traumatizing effect of Halloween fireworks on pets. They question the mentality of those who enjoy disrupting the peace with firecrackers and suggest that responsible pet owners would have noticed their pets' reactions. The editor supports Vancouver's ban on firecrackers and suggests that Burnaby should consider implementing a similar ban.

They also question the association of firecrackers with Halloween, suggesting that they are traditionally related to Guy Fawkes on November 5

