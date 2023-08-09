Concerns over Appointment of Preston Manning to COVID-19 Review Panel in Alberta

There are concerns about the appointment of Preston Manning to oversee a COVID-19 review panel in Alberta. Critics point to a fictional report Manning wrote about a federal investigation into the pandemic. A response is calling for legislative changes to ensure the province's premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer.

