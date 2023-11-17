Compulsive Watchability and Guilt in 'The Crown' Season Six

The first four episodes of “The Crown” season six are so compulsively watchable that I didn’t move, not even to make a coffee, until I finished them in a pre-dawn marathon. But this season brings with it a different kind of guilt than the usual feelings of binge-watching sloth.
Its focus, the summer of 1997, feels too close, and the narrative too intrusive to the real people depicted — especially the two young princes, William and Harry, who lived out the most traumatic moments of their life under the world's biggest spotlight. The earlier five seasons felt less voyeuristic because the events were farther in the distance. The way the show works is by using made-up dialogue between the characters to fill in historical context and nuance for both the public and private royal family story. Fleshing out Diana, Princess of Wales's final days with speculative narrative feels like grief por
