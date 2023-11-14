Companies with Flexible Work Policies Experience Faster Revenue Growth, Survey Shows

A new survey shows that companies with flexible work policies have experienced four times faster revenue growth compared to those with stricter office attendance policies. The analysis of 554 public companies found that fully flexible firms increased sales by 21% between 2020 and 2022, while companies with hybrid or fully on-site workforces only saw 5% growth. The study included companies across 20 sectors and revenue growth was normalized against industry averages.

Even among companies with some office attendance, those that allowed employees to work remotely a few days a week had double the sales growth compared to those in the office full-time

