Compact Toyota EV pickup concept aimed directly at Ford Maverick

TOKYO — Toyota engineers and designers for the last three years have been secretly working on a compact pickup that would directly take on the popular Ford Maverick but do so as an electric vehicle that won't detract from the brand's franchise pickup, the Toyota Tacoma.

For North American dealers and Toyota enthusiasts, the still-unapproved EPU concept would fill a large white space in the Japanese brand's product offerings and give it a potential technology and utility edge over the hot-selling Maverick.

However, it is the concept's multifunction interior and innovative bed design where the Toyota product most separates itself, with a focus on utility. "We want to make this not look like a toy, to have it look like a robust product. It's capable," Hunter told Automotive News on the Toyota stage here as he showed off the design features of the EPU."We built this model as an in-house design study, and then liked it enough that they wanted to put it in the Tokyo show." headtopics.com

While the concept was championed by Toyota's North American leadership, it hadn't yet been approved by parent Toyota Motor Corp. in Japan, where pickups aren't nearly as ubiquitous. The executive said Toyota had not yet decided on a name if production is greenlighted but that it would not resurrect the Stout nameplate used in the U.S. decades ago for a similar small pickup.

