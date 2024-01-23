Community Health Centre in Toronto Holds Town Halls After Fatal Shooting

A community health centre in east Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhod held a series of town halls this past week roughly six months after an innocent bystander was fatally shot just across the street. On Jan. 17, 20 and 22, members of the public were invited to stop by the South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC), at 955 Queen St. E.

, to learn more about the programs and services offered there as well as the additional safety measures the centre has implemented since the tragedy that claimed the life of 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat. On July 7, the mother of two from Leslieville was walking on Queen Street East near Carlaw Avenue when she was hit by a stray bullet after gunshots rang out during an altercation between three males just outside SRCHC's supervised consumption site. The woman was rushed to a nearby trauma centre, but was pronounced dead. Huebner-Makurat’s death has deeply impacted the community resulting in the local health centre facing intense scrutiny with some placing blame on it for what happened and demanding more accountabilit





