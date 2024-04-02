The Community Development Manager of Health Programs will lead, coach, and support a group of employees while ensuring ONWA’s vision, mandate, objectives, and community member deliverables are met and aligned with ONWA’s Strategic Plan. They will manage designated health staff and oversee the smooth operations of health care services.

The Community Development Manager of Health Programs will advocate, create, implement, and train on policies and procedures specific to health care services and work to ensure wise practices are implemented. Reporting to the Director of Community Development Health Programs, they will integrate and share knowledge from public health sciences and primary health care to promote, protect and preserve the health of the indigenous population. The Community Development Health Manager will ensure staff adhere to providing safe and culturally appropriate care to each community member based on individual needs

