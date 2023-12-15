Commons Speaker Greg Fergus Prepared to Resign if Recommended by Committee

Commons Speaker Greg Fergus says he is prepared to resign his post if that’s the recommendation of a committee of MPs he appeared before today. The Liberal MP conceded his exit may be the outcome of the work of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee, which is looking into Fergus’s appearance in a congratulatory video for the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals, a personal friend. In the video, Fergus is wearing his Commons uniform.

The Bloc Québécois and the federal Conservatives have called for him to quit, saying his partisan conduct raises questions about his impartiality. “I truly wish to rectify the problem and regain the trust of the House of Commons, but if the House decides that this isn’t possible, that the issue can’t be remedied, then of course I will leave,” Fergus told MPs in response to a question from NDP House Leader Peter Julian, describing himself as a “servant of the House.” Fergus’s departure would make him the second speaker to exit under a cloud this yea





