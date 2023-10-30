Comment: Forest management needed to tackle the wildfire crisis

I grew up in a small town in the Northwest Territories, which left me with a passion for trees and our natural ecosystems.

But now, it’s beyond frustrating to see us collectively ignoring the incredible advantage forest management can bring to Canadians. Throughout the nation, tens of thousands were forced to leave their homes, hundreds of properties were reduced to ashes, and heavy smoke choked our skies and extended its reach far beyond our borders into large American cities.

This is equivalent to the annual emissions of 478 million cars or over 12 years of emissions from oil and gas and exceeded those of 100 individual nations combined, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. headtopics.com

Our forests are aging and deteriorating, resulting in factors that are contributing to increased wildfire activity. Climate change means longer wildfire seasons, more extreme weather conditions, increased droughts, and the amount of forest consumed by wildfires is projected to double by 2050.First, we should incorporate wildfire emissions in our national and provincial greenhouse gas calculations.

We should leverage the expertise of our foresters, collaborate with Indigenous communities, engage local stakeholders, and utilize the capabilities of the forest products sector to proactively mitigate fire risks near our communities and salvage burned timber. The creation of firebreaks, strategic forest thinning, and controlled burns can enhance landscape resilience. headtopics.com

We have the means to reduce their scale and consequences of wildfires through proactive forest management, but it demands the collective commitment of both governments and the wider public.

Liverpool extends winning streak with victory over ForestLiverpool secured their eighth consecutive win at Anfield, maintaining their perfect home record in the league. The team showed support for teammate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Diogo Jota opened the scoring and dedicated his goal to Diaz. The victory brings Liverpool within three points of league leaders Tottenham. Read more ⮕

FSU Dominates Wake Forest with Impressive Offensive PerformanceKeon Coleman and Trey Benson lead FSU to a 41-16 victory over Wake Forest, with Coleman's one-handed touchdown catch stealing the show. Jordan Travis throws for 359 yards and three scores, while FSU's defense holds Wake Forest to just 210 total yards. Read more ⮕

Get Ready to Engage: Upvote, Comment, and Scroll Through Your Favorite PostsPrepare yourself for an engaging experience as you scroll through and upvote your favorite posts. Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below. Read more ⮕

Can Neck Nerve Compression Cause Seizures? Expert OpinionA concerned mother asks if her son's neck nerve compression could be the cause of his recent seizure. While some articles suggest a link, medical experts remain skeptical, citing other risk factors and unknown causes of epilepsy. Read more ⮕

City Launches Public Opinion Survey for Tennis and Pickleball Court ManagementThe city has initiated a survey to gather public opinion on the management and development of outdoor tennis and pickleball courts. The survey aims to address concerns raised by residents and create a strategy for court oversight and development. The survey will be available until December 31st. Read more ⮕

WSJ Opinion: Hits and Misses of the WeekJournal Editorial Report: The week’s best and worst from Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn and Dan Henninger. Images: AP/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly Read more ⮕