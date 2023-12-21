Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Ballot

Not surprisingly, the Colorado Court’s ruling was very polarizing for users of X, formerly known as Twitter.Woohoo! Trump barred from running in Colorado! I'm doing another happy dance. They need to work from within to make the changes they believe in. holy fucking shit, the Colorado Supreme Court just threw Donald Trump off their state's 2024 ballot for being a fucking insurrectionist. Christmas came a week early.

BREAKING - The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Trump from being on the ballot based on the 14th Amendment. This is huge. Trump will appeal it to SCOTUS. Better for the nation to be rid of him. And others? Not so much. Especially Trump himself, who blamed the ruling on “Democrat Party leaders” in “a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls.” “Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls





Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for Presidential BallotFormer President Donald Trump has been ruled ineligible to appear on the ballot in Colorado for the next presidential election due to his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. This historic judgment is expected to be taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

